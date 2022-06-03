New Strong Buy Stocks for June 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK: This shipping company of dry-bulk cargoes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Price and Consensus

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. price-consensus-chart | Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Quote

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. ARR: This company which invests in residential mortgage-backed securities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Quote

Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI: This energy infrastructure company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. Price and Consensus

Kinder Morgan, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kinder Morgan, Inc. Quote

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. AMR: This met and thermal coal mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Quote

Malibu Boats, Inc. MBUU: This manufacturer of recreational powerboats has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Malibu Boats, Inc. Price and Consensus

Malibu Boats, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Malibu Boats, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.