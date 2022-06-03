Technology

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 3rd

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK: This shipping company of dry-bulk cargoes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Price and Consensus

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Price and Consensus

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. price-consensus-chart | Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Quote

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. ARR: This company which invests in residential mortgage-backed securities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Quote

Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI: This energy infrastructure company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. Price and Consensus

Kinder Morgan, Inc. Price and Consensus

Kinder Morgan, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kinder Morgan, Inc. Quote

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. AMR: This met and thermal coal mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Quote

Malibu Boats, Inc. MBUU: This manufacturer of recreational powerboats has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Malibu Boats, Inc. Price and Consensus

Malibu Boats, Inc. Price and Consensus

Malibu Boats, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Malibu Boats, Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

See 5 EV Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential >>

Click to get this free report

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR): Free Stock Analysis Report

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK): Free Stock Analysis Report

Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMR ARR KMI SBLK MBUU

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular