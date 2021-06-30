New Strong Buy Stocks for June 30th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG): This provider of transportation and logistics services in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

FedEx Corporation (FDX): This provider of transportation, e-commerce, and business services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

CarMax, Inc. (KMX): This retailer of used vehicles in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH): This provider of pay-TV services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP): This producer of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

