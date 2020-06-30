New Strong Buy Stocks For June 30th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Dollar General Corporation (DG): This discount retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Dollar General Corporation Price and Consensus

Dollar General Corporation price-consensus-chart | Dollar General Corporation Quote

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE): This company that provides oilfield services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. Quote

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN): This construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 90 days.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Quote

Pilgrims Pride Corporation (PPC): This company that produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.9% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrims Pride Corporation Price and Consensus

Pilgrims Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrims Pride Corporation Quote

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD): This company that operates a chain of retail drugstores has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Rite Aid Corporation Price and Consensus

Rite Aid Corporation price-consensus-chart | Rite Aid Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.