New Strong Buy Stocks for June 30th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Banner Corporation BANR: This bank holding company for Banner Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. MPB: This bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Unity Bancorp, Inc. UNTY: This holding company for Unity Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
AAON, Inc. AAON: This air-conditioning and heating company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
TransAlta Corporation TAC: This operator of a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 73% over the last 60 days.
