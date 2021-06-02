New Strong Buy Stocks for June 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) : This athletic footwear and apparel retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

General Motors Company (GM) : This company that designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL) : This multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) : This company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) : This company that designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

