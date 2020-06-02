Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks For June 2nd

Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Atlantic Power Corporation (AT): This independent electric power producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.5% over the last 60 days.

Atlantic Power Corporation Price and Consensus

 

RELX PLC (RELX): This company that engages in providing information solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

RELX PLC Price and Consensus

 

Strattec Security Corporation (STRT): This company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets mechanical locks, electro-mechanical locks and related products for automotive manufacturers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Strattec Security Corporation Price and Consensus

 

RH (RH): This leading luxury retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

RH Price and Consensus

 

Zeons Corporation (ZEON): This company that produces and retails biofuels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 90 days.

Zeons Corporation Price and Consensus

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

