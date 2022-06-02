New Strong Buy Stocks for June 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Golden Ocean Group Limited GOGL: This shipping company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.4% over the last 60 days.

Golden Ocean Group Limited Price and Consensus

Golden Ocean Group Limited price-consensus-chart | Golden Ocean Group Limited Quote

Outfront Media Inc. OUT: This leading provider of OOH advertising space in key markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.5% over the last 60 days.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. Price and Consensus

OUTFRONT Media Inc. price-consensus-chart | OUTFRONT Media Inc. Quote

Banco Santander-Chile BSAC: This commercial and retail banking company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Banco Santander Chile Price and Consensus

Banco Santander Chile price-consensus-chart | Banco Santander Chile Quote

Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG: This energy infrastructure company primarily engaged in the business of liquefied natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.9% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cheniere Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cheniere Energy, Inc. Quote

The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB: This energy infrastructure company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

Williams Companies, Inc. The Price and Consensus

Williams Companies, Inc. The price-consensus-chart | Williams Companies, Inc. The Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

