New Strong Buy Stocks for June 2nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Golden Ocean Group Limited GOGL: This shipping company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.4% over the last 60 days.
Outfront Media Inc. OUT: This leading provider of OOH advertising space in key markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.5% over the last 60 days.
Banco Santander-Chile BSAC: This commercial and retail banking company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.
Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG: This energy infrastructure company primarily engaged in the business of liquefied natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.9% over the last 60 days.
The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB: This energy infrastructure company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
