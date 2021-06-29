New Strong Buy Stocks for June 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

GMS Inc. (GMS): This distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD): This provider of engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

REV Group, Inc. (REVG): This designer and manufacturer of specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.5% over the last 60 days.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN): This provider of healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO): This provider of supply chain solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

