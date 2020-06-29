New Strong Buy Stocks for June 29th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This publicly owned investment manager has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI): This company that delivers performance critical telecom solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH): This outdoor sporting goods retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.4% over the last 60 days.

AECOM (ACM): This company that engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL): This owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

