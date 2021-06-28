New Strong Buy Stocks for June 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BRP Inc. (DOOO): This designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of recreational vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

Foot Locker, Inc. (FL): This global retailer of athletically inspired shoes and apparel has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.2% over the last 60 days.

Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS): This retailer of footwear, accessories, and hardgoods has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77% over the last 60 days.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI): This provider of high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.5% over the last 60 days.

Griffon Corporation (GFF): This diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

