New Strong Buy Stocks for June 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. CVLG: This company that provides transportation and logistics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson Holding Corporation RYI: This industrial metal company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. BJRI: This restaurant company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes Corporation MTH: This homebuilding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

James Hardie Industries plc JHX: This company which manufactures and sells building products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

