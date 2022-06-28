New Strong Buy Stocks for June 28th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX: This manufacturer of home-building products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.
The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. RTL: This publicly traded real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
PHX Minerals Inc. PHX: This natural gas and oil minerals company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.2% over the last 60 days.
Imperial Oil Limited IMO: This explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.
Civeo Corporation CVEO: This hospitality services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.8% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.