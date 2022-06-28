New Strong Buy Stocks for June 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX: This manufacturer of home-building products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

LouisianaPacific Corporation Price and Consensus

LouisianaPacific Corporation price-consensus-chart | LouisianaPacific Corporation Quote

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. RTL: This publicly traded real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Quote

PHX Minerals Inc. PHX: This natural gas and oil minerals company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.2% over the last 60 days.

PHX Minerals Inc. Price and Consensus

PHX Minerals Inc. price-consensus-chart | PHX Minerals Inc. Quote

Imperial Oil Limited IMO: This explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.

Imperial Oil Limited Price and Consensus

Imperial Oil Limited price-consensus-chart | Imperial Oil Limited Quote

Civeo Corporation CVEO: This hospitality services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.8% over the last 60 days.

Civeo Corporation Price and Consensus

Civeo Corporation price-consensus-chart | Civeo Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.