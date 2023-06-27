New Strong Buy Stocks for June 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

The Aaron's Company, Inc. AAN: This company which is a nomnichannel provider of lease-to-own (“LTO) and purchase solutions, mainly to underserved and credit-challenged customers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.9% over the last 60 days.

The Aaron's Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Aaron's Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Aaron's Company, Inc. Quote

Panasonic Holdings Corporation PCRFY: This company which engages in development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26% over the last 60 days.

Panasonic Corp. Price and Consensus

Panasonic Corp. price-consensus-chart | Panasonic Corp. Quote

Diversified Healthcare Trust DHC: This healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants and senior living communities as well as wellness centers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price and Consensus

Diversified Healthcare Trust price-consensus-chart | Diversified Healthcare Trust Quote

AptarGroup ATR:This company which is a global supplier of a broad range of innovative dispensing, sealing, and active packaging solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

AptarGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus

AptarGroup, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AptarGroup, Inc. Quote

Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY: This company which operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names in 16 Midwestern states, mainly Iowa, Missouri and Illinois, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. Price and Consensus

Casey's General Stores, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Casey's General Stores, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





