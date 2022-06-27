New Strong Buy Stocks for June 27th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Banco Santander-Chile BSAC: This commercial and retail banking company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.
Banco Santander Chile Price and Consensus
Banco Santander Chile price-consensus-chart | Banco Santander Chile Quote
Capital Product Partners L.P. CPLP: This marine transportation services company from Greece has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.
Capital Product Partners L.P. Price and Consensus
Capital Product Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote
The Chemours Company CC: This global provider of performance chemicals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.
The Chemours Company Price and Consensus
The Chemours Company price-consensus-chart | The Chemours Company Quote
Otter Tail Corporation OTTR: This electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.7% over the last 60 days.
Otter Tail Corporation Price and Consensus
Otter Tail Corporation price-consensus-chart | Otter Tail Corporation Quote
Dell Technologies Inc. DELL: This information technology solutions, products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Dell Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus
Dell Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022
In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?
From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.See Stocks Now >>
Click to get this free report
Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Banco Santander Chile (BSAC): Free Stock Analysis Report
The Chemours Company (CC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.