New Strong Buy Stocks for June 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Banco Santander-Chile BSAC: This commercial and retail banking company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Banco Santander Chile Price and Consensus

Banco Santander Chile price-consensus-chart | Banco Santander Chile Quote

Capital Product Partners L.P. CPLP: This marine transportation services company from Greece has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

Capital Product Partners L.P. Price and Consensus

Capital Product Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote

The Chemours Company CC: This global provider of performance chemicals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

The Chemours Company Price and Consensus

The Chemours Company price-consensus-chart | The Chemours Company Quote

Otter Tail Corporation OTTR: This electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.7% over the last 60 days.

Otter Tail Corporation Price and Consensus

Otter Tail Corporation price-consensus-chart | Otter Tail Corporation Quote

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL: This information technology solutions, products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Dell Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.