New Strong Buy Stocks for June 26th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN): This company that collects, processes and recycles metals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA): This company that develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR): This provider of semiconductor packaging and test services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY): This provider of various commercial banking services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX): This company that is engaged in the production of primary aluminum in the United Sates and Iceland has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.