New Strong Buy Stocks for June 26th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN): This company that collects, processes and recycles metals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Quote
USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA): This company that develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Price and Consensus
USANA Health Sciences, Inc. price-consensus-chart | USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Quote
Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR): This provider of semiconductor packaging and test services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Amkor Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus
Amkor Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amkor Technology, Inc. Quote
Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY): This provider of various commercial banking services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
Central Valley Community Bancorp Price and Consensus
Central Valley Community Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Central Valley Community Bancorp Quote
Century Aluminum Company (CENX): This company that is engaged in the production of primary aluminum in the United Sates and Iceland has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33% over the last 60 days.
Century Aluminum Company Price and Consensus
Century Aluminum Company price-consensus-chart | Century Aluminum Company Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>
Click to get this free report
USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Century Aluminum Company (CENX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.