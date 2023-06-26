New Strong Buy Stocks for June 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. CVLG: This company that provides transportation and logistics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote

Britvic plc BTVCY: This beverage company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR Quote

Midwest Holding Inc. MDWT: This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 138.5% over the last 60 days.

Midwest Holding Inc. Price and Consensus

Midwest Holding Inc. price-consensus-chart | Midwest Holding Inc. Quote

Matson, Inc. MATX: This company that provides ocean transportation and logistics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus

Matson, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Matson, Inc. Quote

Eagle Materials Inc. EXP This construction materials company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Materials Inc Price and Consensus

Eagle Materials Inc price-consensus-chart | Eagle Materials Inc Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





