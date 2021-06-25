New Strong Buy Stocks for June 25th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK): This manufacturer and distributor of components, building products, and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.
Patrick Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Patrick Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Patrick Industries, Inc. Quote
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN): This provider of healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.
AMN Healthcare Services Inc Price and Consensus
AMN Healthcare Services Inc price-consensus-chart | AMN Healthcare Services Inc Quote
Korn Ferry (KFY): This provider of organizational consulting services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.5% over the last 60 days.
KornFerry International Price and Consensus
KornFerry International price-consensus-chart | KornFerry International Quote
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF): This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Quote
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): This provider of microprocessors (x86-based), chipsets, and discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Price and Consensus
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America
A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.
The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”
Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.
Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>
Click to get this free report
Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK): Free Stock Analysis Report
KornFerry International (KFY): Free Stock Analysis Report
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF): Free Stock Analysis Report
AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.