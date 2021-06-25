New Strong Buy Stocks for June 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK): This manufacturer and distributor of components, building products, and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN): This provider of healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.

Korn Ferry (KFY): This provider of organizational consulting services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.5% over the last 60 days.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF): This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): This provider of microprocessors (x86-based), chipsets, and discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

