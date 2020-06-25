Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks For June 25th

Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH): This company that designs, builds and sells single family homes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Commercial Metals Company (CMC): This commercial metal company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

Commercial Metals Company Price and Consensus

 

Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH): This outdoor sporting goods retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.4% over the last 60 days.

Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (ALIM): This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.

Alimera Sciences, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. (ICLK): This company that provides an online marketing technology platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. Price and Consensus

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

