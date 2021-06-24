New Strong Buy Stocks for June 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Rio Tinto Group (RIO): This mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT): This distributor of industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD): This provider of global logistics solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

USA Truck, Inc. (USAK): This company that operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX): This provider of data storage technology and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

