New Strong Buy Stocks for June 24th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
SYNNEX Corporation (SNX): This leading business process services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA): This company that develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI): This specialty pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.
Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO): This fully integrated life science company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 155.2% over the last 60 days.
Boxlight Corporation (BOXL): This educational technology development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
