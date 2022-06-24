New Strong Buy Stocks for June 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources AMR: This mining company which supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Quote

SilverBow Resources SBOW: This Houston-based company which is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.

SilverBow Resources Price and Consensus

SilverBow Resources price-consensus-chart | SilverBow Resources Quote

AMN Healthcare Services AMN: This San Diego-based travel healthcare staffing company which recruits and places nurses, physicians, and other healthcare professionals in travel or permanent assignments in acute-care facilities, physician practice groups, and other healthcare facilities, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc Price and Consensus

AMN Healthcare Services Inc price-consensus-chart | AMN Healthcare Services Inc Quote

Bluegreen Vacations BVH: This vacation ownership company which markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 11.9% over the last 60 days.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation Quote

Eagle Bulk Shipping EGLE: This shipping company which is the largest U.S.-based based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Price and Consensus

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. price-consensus-chart | Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.