Technology

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 24th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:               

Alpha Metallurgical Resources AMR: This mining company which supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Quote

SilverBow Resources SBOW: This Houston-based company which is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.

SilverBow Resources Price and Consensus

SilverBow Resources Price and Consensus

SilverBow Resources price-consensus-chart | SilverBow Resources Quote

AMN Healthcare Services AMN: This San Diego-based travel healthcare staffing company which recruits and places nurses, physicians, and other healthcare professionals in travel or permanent assignments in acute-care facilities, physician practice groups, and other healthcare facilities, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc Price and Consensus

AMN Healthcare Services Inc Price and Consensus

AMN Healthcare Services Inc price-consensus-chart | AMN Healthcare Services Inc Quote

Bluegreen Vacations BVH: This vacation ownership company which markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 11.9% over the last 60 days.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation Quote

Eagle Bulk Shipping EGLE: This shipping company which is the largest U.S.-based based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Price and Consensus

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Price and Consensus

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. price-consensus-chart | Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. 

See them now >>

Click to get this free report

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR): Free Stock Analysis Report

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE): Free Stock Analysis Report

SilverBow Resources (SBOW): Free Stock Analysis Report

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMR AMN EGLE SBOW BVH

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular