New Strong Buy Stocks for June 23rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Dana Incorporated (DAN): This provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
Dana Incorporated Price and Consensus
Dana Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Dana Incorporated Quote
AutoNation, Inc. (AN): This automotive retailer in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus
AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote
XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO): This provider of supply chain solutions across the world has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.
XPO Logistics, Inc. Price and Consensus
XPO Logistics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | XPO Logistics, Inc. Quote
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX): This company that is engaged in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.
FreeportMcMoRan Inc. Price and Consensus
FreeportMcMoRan Inc. price-consensus-chart | FreeportMcMoRan Inc. Quote
Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH): This fine dining steakhouse company in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 79.3% over the last 60 days.
Ruths Hospitality Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Ruths Hospitality Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ruths Hospitality Group, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>
Click to get this free report
XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Ruths Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH): Free Stock Analysis Report
FreeportMcMoRan Inc. (FCX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Dana Incorporated (DAN): Free Stock Analysis Report
AutoNation, Inc. (AN): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.