New Strong Buy Stocks for June 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Dana Incorporated (DAN): This provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation, Inc. (AN): This automotive retailer in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO): This provider of supply chain solutions across the world has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX): This company that is engaged in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH): This fine dining steakhouse company in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 79.3% over the last 60 days.

