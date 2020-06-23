New Strong Buy Stocks For June 23rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH): This company that designs, builds and sells single family homes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Price and Consensus

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Quote

Donegal Group, Inc. (DGICA): This regional property-casualty insurance holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Donegal Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Donegal Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Donegal Group, Inc. Quote

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV): This private domestically-owned financial group has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. Price and Consensus

Grupo Supervielle S.A. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Supervielle S.A. Quote

Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK): This restaurant company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.5% over the last 60 days.

Jack In The Box Inc. Price and Consensus

Jack In The Box Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jack In The Box Inc. Quote

MarineMax, Inc. (HZO): This recreational boat and yacht retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.8% over the last 60 days.

MarineMax, Inc. Price and Consensus

MarineMax, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MarineMax, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

