New Strong Buy Stocks for June 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Quanex Building Products NX: This company which is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in the building products industry, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.

Caleres CAL: This company which is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing, and marketing of footwear for women and men, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Cumulus Media CMLS:This radio broadcasting company which owns and operates radio stations that provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news, and advertising solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Earthstone Energy ESTE: This growth-oriented independent energy company which is engaged in the development and operations of oil and gas properties in south and west Texas, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation AN:This largest automotive retailer in the United States which offers vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 7.5% over the last 60 days.

