New Strong Buy Stocks for June 22nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Adient plc (ADNT): This designer and manufacturer of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR): This crude-oil concentrated, independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.4% over the last 60 days.
MasTec, Inc. (MTZ): This provider of construction services to the telecommunications industry in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR): This operator of an investment bank and institutional securities firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.4% over the last 60 days.
ArcelorMittal (MT): This owner and operator of steel manufacturing and mining facilities across both the developed and developing world has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
