Investing

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 22nd

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Adient plc (ADNT): This designer and manufacturer of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Adient PLC Price and Consensus

Adient PLC Price and Consensus

Adient PLC price-consensus-chart | Adient PLC Quote

Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR): This crude-oil concentrated, independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.4% over the last 60 days.

Continental Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Continental Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Continental Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Continental Resources, Inc. Quote

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ): This provider of construction services to the telecommunications industry in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

MasTec, Inc. Price and Consensus

MasTec, Inc. Price and Consensus

MasTec, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MasTec, Inc. Quote

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR): This operator of an investment bank and institutional securities firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.4% over the last 60 days.

Piper Sandler Companies Price and Consensus

Piper Sandler Companies Price and Consensus

Piper Sandler Companies price-consensus-chart | Piper Sandler Companies Quote

ArcelorMittal (MT): This owner and operator of steel manufacturing and mining facilities across both the developed and developing world has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.

ArcelorMittal Price and Consensus

ArcelorMittal Price and Consensus

ArcelorMittal price-consensus-chart | ArcelorMittal Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>


Click to get this free report

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR): Free Stock Analysis Report

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ): Free Stock Analysis Report

ArcelorMittal (MT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Adient PLC (ADNT): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Investing Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Investing

    Explore

    Most Popular