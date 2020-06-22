Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 22nd

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL): This company that owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

 

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA): This leading independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Murphy USA Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Murphy USA Inc. Price and Consensus

Murphy USA Inc. price-consensus-chart | Murphy USA Inc. Quote

Costamare Inc. (CMRE): This containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG): This provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Scorpio Tankers Inc. Price and Consensus

Scorpio Tankers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Scorpio Tankers Inc. Quote

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI): This diversified broadcasting company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?

Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>


Click to get this free report

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG): Free Stock Analysis Report

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Costamare Inc. (CMRE): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular