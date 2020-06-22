New Strong Buy Stocks for June 22nd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL): This company that owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA): This leading independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
Costamare Inc. (CMRE): This containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG): This provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI): This diversified broadcasting company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
