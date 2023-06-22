New Strong Buy Stocks for June 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR AMX: This company which is the leading provider of integrated telecommunications services in Latin America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

AptarGroup ATR: This company which is a global supplier of a broad range of innovative dispensing, sealing, and active packaging solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.0% over the last 60 days.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital PFLT: This business development company which invests primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Canon CAJPY: This company which is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.

Core & Main CNM: This company which specializes in distribution of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 day.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

