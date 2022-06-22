Technology

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:               

Cheniere Energy LNG: This company which is primarily engaged in businesses related to liquefied natural gas, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 39.6% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

CNX Resources CNX: This independent oil and gas exploration and production company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.0% over the last 60 days.

Beacon Roofing Supply BECN: This company which is the largest publicly-traded distributor of residential and non-residential roofing materials, along with complementary building products in the United States and Canada, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.0% over the last 60 days.

Capital Product Partners CPLP: This international shipping company which is the leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

Lithia Motors LAD: This company which is a leading automotive retailer of new and used vehicles, and related services in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


