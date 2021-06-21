New Strong Buy Stocks for June 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BRP Inc. (DOOO): This designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of recreational vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

BRP Inc. Price and Consensus

BRP Inc. price-consensus-chart | BRP Inc. Quote

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH): This provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.5% over the last 60 days.

Camping World Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Camping World Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK): This manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

Oshkosh Corporation Price and Consensus

Oshkosh Corporation price-consensus-chart | Oshkosh Corporation Quote

Lennar Corporation (LEN): This homebuilder under the Lennar brand in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Lennar Corporation Price and Consensus

Lennar Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lennar Corporation Quote

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI): This provider of insurance products and services in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.