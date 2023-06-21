New Strong Buy Stocks for June 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Encore Wire WIRE: This company which is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Britvic BTVCY: This company which is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of soft drinks, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

Covenant Logistics Group CVLG: This company which offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

VersaBank VBNK: This Schedule I chartered bank that provides deposit and lending solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 day.

Corebridge Financial, Inc. CRBG: This company that provides retirement solutions and insurance products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

