New Strong Buy Stocks for June 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Imperial Oil IMO:This Calgary-based company which is one of the largest integrated oil companies in Canada, mainly engaged in the oil and gas production, petroleum products refining and marketing and chemical business, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.4% over the last 60 days.

Assertio ASRT: This specialty pharmaceutical company which consists of branded prescriptions in neurology, inflammation, and pain medications, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

LouisianaPacific LPX:This company which is a leading manufacturer of sustainable, quality engineered wood building materials, structural framing products as well as exterior siding for use in residential, industrial and light commercial construction, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Bulk Shipping EGLE: This U.S.-based company which is the owner of the largest Handymax dry bulk vessels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Caleres CAL:This company which is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 11.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

