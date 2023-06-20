New Strong Buy Stocks for June 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Ryerson RYI: This services company that processes and distributes metals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Ryerson Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote

Boise Cascade BCC: This company which operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Price and Consensus

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. price-consensus-chart | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote

YPF Sociedad Anonima YPF: This international energy company with integrated business of hydrocarbons mostly in Latin America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

YPF Sociedad Anonima Price and Consensus

YPF Sociedad Anonima price-consensus-chart | YPF Sociedad Anonima Quote

Nexstar Media Group NXST: This company which currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 day.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc Price and Consensus

Nexstar Media Group, Inc price-consensus-chart | Nexstar Media Group, Inc Quote

Global Ship Lease GSL: This rapidly growing containership charter owner which owns and charters out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. Price and Consensus

Global Ship Lease, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nexstar Media Group, Inc (NXST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.