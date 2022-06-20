New Strong Buy Stocks for June 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

HF Sinclair DINO: This energy company which produces and markets light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, and other specialty products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 97.8% over the last 60 days.

Phillips 66 PSX:This refining, midstream, marketing, and specialty chemicals company with operations including processing, transportation, storing, and marketing fuels and products all over the world, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 61.0% over the last 60 days.

Greif GEF: This company which is a leading global producer of industrial packaging products and services with manufacturing facilities located in over 40 countries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.

Cumulus Media CMLS:This Atlanta-based radio broadcasting company which owns and operates radio stations that provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Enterprise Products Partners EPD:This Houston-based oil and refined petrochemical products company which is among the leading midstream energy players in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

