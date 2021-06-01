New Strong Buy Stocks for June 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Domtar Corporation (UFS) : This company that designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.4% over the last 60 days.

Domtar Corporation Price and Consensus

Domtar Corporation price-consensus-chart | Domtar Corporation Quote

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) : This company that designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

Oshkosh Corporation Price and Consensus

Oshkosh Corporation price-consensus-chart | Oshkosh Corporation Quote

Canon Inc. (CAJ) : This company that manufactures and sells office multifunction devices, plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28% over the last 60 days.

Canon, Inc. Price and Consensus

Canon, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canon, Inc. Quote

MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) : This electrical construction services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

MYR Group Inc. Price and Consensus

MYR Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | MYR Group Inc. Quote

Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) : This company that processes and distributes metal products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77.5% over the last 60 days.

Olympic Steel, Inc. Price and Consensus

Olympic Steel, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Olympic Steel, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.