New Strong Buy Stocks For June 1st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASX): This company that provides semiconductor manufacturing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Gray Television, Inc. (GTN): This communications company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 30 days.

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (GECC): This diversified investment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Box, Inc. (BOX): This company that provides cloud content management platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Inuvo, Inc (INUV): This Internet marketing and technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.