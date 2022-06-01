New Strong Buy Stocks for June 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

First BanCorp. FBP: This bank holding company for FirstBank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. ARR: This company which invests in residential mortgage-backed securities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX: This manufacturer of home-building products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. AMR: This met and thermal coal mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation BVH: This vacation ownership company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.