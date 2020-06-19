New Strong Buy Stocks For June 19th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI): This company that designs, develops, and delivers wireless solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

PCTEL, Inc. Price and Consensus

PCTEL, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PCTEL, Inc. Quote

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH): This company that designs, builds and sells single family homes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Price and Consensus

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Quote

Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY): This company that provides various commercial banking services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Price and Consensus

Central Valley Community Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Central Valley Community Bancorp Quote

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE): This public utility holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

NextEra Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

NextEra Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NextEra Energy, Inc. Quote

PagerDuty Inc. (PD): This company that provides digital operations management solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

PagerDuty Inc. Price and Consensus

PagerDuty Inc. price-consensus-chart | PagerDuty Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

5 Stocks to Soar Past the Pandemic: In addition to the companies you learned about above, we invite you to learn about 5 cutting-edge stocks that could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of the decade.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.