Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks For June 19th

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI): This company that designs, develops, and delivers wireless solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

PCTEL, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

PCTEL, Inc. Price and Consensus

PCTEL, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PCTEL, Inc. Quote

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH): This company that designs, builds and sells single family homes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Price and Consensus

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Quote

Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY): This company that provides various commercial banking services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Price and Consensus

 

Central Valley Community Bancorp Price and Consensus

Central Valley Community Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Central Valley Community Bancorp Quote

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE): This public utility holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

NextEra Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

NextEra Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

NextEra Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NextEra Energy, Inc. Quote

PagerDuty Inc. (PD): This company that provides digital operations management solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

PagerDuty Inc. Price and Consensus

 

PagerDuty Inc. Price and Consensus

PagerDuty Inc. price-consensus-chart | PagerDuty Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

5 Stocks to Soar Past the Pandemic: In addition to the companies you learned about above, we invite you to learn about 5 cutting-edge stocks that could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of the decade.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>


Click to get this free report

PagerDuty Inc. (PD): Free Stock Analysis Report

PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI): Free Stock Analysis Report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE): Free Stock Analysis Report

Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY): Free Stock Analysis Report

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular