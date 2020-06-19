New Strong Buy Stocks For June 19th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI): This company that designs, develops, and delivers wireless solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH): This company that designs, builds and sells single family homes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY): This company that provides various commercial banking services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE): This public utility holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
PagerDuty Inc. (PD): This company that provides digital operations management solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
