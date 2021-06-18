Investing

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 18th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS): This broadband communications and video services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.5% over the last 60 days.

Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC): This provider of health care products and services to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP): This owner, operator and acquirer of LNG carriers with multi-year charters has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 81.3% over the last 60 days.

LCI Industries (LCII): This supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI): This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

