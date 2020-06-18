New Strong Buy Stocks for June 18th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR): This provider of semiconductor packaging and test services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

MarineMax, Inc. (HZO): This recreational boat and yacht retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 92.9% over the last 60 days.

RPM International Inc. (RPM): This manufacturer of coatings, sealants and specialty chemicals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current quarter earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY): This provider of sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current quarter earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

WilliamsSonoma, Inc. (WSM): This multi-channel specialty retailer of premium quality home products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current quarter earnings increasing 53.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

