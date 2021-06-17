New Strong Buy Stocks for June 17th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
ArcelorMittal (MT): This steel and mining company with operations in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.
ArcelorMittal Price and Consensus
ArcelorMittal price-consensus-chart | ArcelorMittal Quote
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF): This bank holding company that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Quote
Snap-on Incorporated (SNA): This innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
SnapOn Incorporated Price and Consensus
SnapOn Incorporated price-consensus-chart | SnapOn Incorporated Quote
Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR): This provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.
Darling Ingredients Inc. Price and Consensus
Darling Ingredients Inc. price-consensus-chart | Darling Ingredients Inc. Quote
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN): This provider of healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.
AMN Healthcare Services Inc Price and Consensus
AMN Healthcare Services Inc price-consensus-chart | AMN Healthcare Services Inc Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana
If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.
After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%
You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.
Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>
Click to get this free report
SnapOn Incorporated (SNA): Free Stock Analysis Report
ArcelorMittal (MT): Free Stock Analysis Report
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF): Free Stock Analysis Report
Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR): Free Stock Analysis Report
AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.