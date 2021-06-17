New Strong Buy Stocks for June 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ArcelorMittal (MT): This steel and mining company with operations in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF): This bank holding company that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

Snap-on Incorporated (SNA): This innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR): This provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN): This provider of healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

