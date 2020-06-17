New Strong Buy Stocks For June 17th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

The Kroger Co. (KR): This company that operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Old Republic International Corporation(ORI): This insurance holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.5% over the last 60 days.

Unifirst Corporation(UNF): This industry leader in the Uniform and Textile Services business has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA): This company that develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 49.5% over the last 60 days.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT): This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

