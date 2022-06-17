New Strong Buy Stocks for June 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Alliance Resource Partners ARLP: This mining company which is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.4% over the last 60 days.

Archer Daniels Midland ADM: This Illinois-based company which is one of the leading producers of food and beverage ingredients as well as goods made from various agricultural products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.0% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Bulk Shipping EGLE: This shipping company which is the largest U.S.-based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Enterprise Products Partners EPD: This Houston-based oil and refined petrochemical products company which is among the leading midstream energy players in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Tecnoglass TGLS: This company which is engaged in manufacturing and selling of architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 5.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

