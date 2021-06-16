New Strong Buy Stocks for June 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK): This manufacturer and distributor of components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, manufactured housing and marine industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.

REV Group, Inc. (REVG): This designer, manufacturer and distributer of specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.5% over the last 60 days.

Foot Locker, Inc. (FL): This retailer of athletically inspired shoes and apparel has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.9% over the last 60 days.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL): This specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and related accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

MYR Group Inc. (MYRG): This provider of electrical construction services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

