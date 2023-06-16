New Strong Buy Stocks for June 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

VersaBank VBNK: This company that provides various banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

VersaBank Price and Consensus

VersaBank price-consensus-chart | VersaBank Quote

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. CCU: This beverage company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Price and Consensus

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Quote

Blackbaud, Inc. BLKB: This cloud software solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Blackbaud, Inc. Price and Consensus

Blackbaud, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Blackbaud, Inc. Quote

Crane Company CR: This engineered industrial products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Crane Company Price and Consensus

Crane Company price-consensus-chart | Crane Company Quote

Ingredion Incorporated INGR: This company that processes corn and other starch-based materials and sells the byproducts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Ingredion Incorporated Price and Consensus

Ingredion Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Ingredion Incorporated Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





