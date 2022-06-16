New Strong Buy Stocks for June 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Repsol REPYY: This petrochemicals company which develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.4% over the last 60 days.

Continental Resources CLR: This Oklahoma City-based company that explores and produces oil and natural gas across the East, South and North areas in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.9% over the last 60 days.

Star Bulk Carriers SBLK: This global shipping company which provides worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 22.7% over the last 60 days.

Beazer Homes USA BZH: This company that designs, builds and sells single-family homes which appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

BrightView BV: This company which provides commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

