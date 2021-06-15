New Strong Buy Stocks for June 15th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
General Motors Company (GM): This designer and manufacturer of vehicles such as passenger cars, crossover vehicles, and light trucks, sport utility vehicles, vans and other vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Ryder System, Inc. (R): This logistics and transportation company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.8% over the last 60 days.
Stellantis N.V. (STLA): This designer, manufacturer and engineer of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.
Greif, Inc. (GEF): This provider of industrial packaging products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.6% over the last 60 days.
Snap-on Incorporated (SNA): This innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
