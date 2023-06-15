New Strong Buy Stocks for June 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

American Woodmark Corporation AMWD: This home-organization solutions Provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

American Woodmark Corporation Price and Consensus

American Woodmark Corporation price-consensus-chart | American Woodmark Corporation Quote

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. CVLG: This company that provides transportation and logistics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC: This wireless communication solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 118.1% over the last 60 days.

InterDigital, Inc. Price and Consensus

InterDigital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | InterDigital, Inc. Quote

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. TAST This restaurant company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 96.3% over the last 60 days.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Quote

AptarGroup, Inc. ATR: This drug delivery solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

AptarGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus

AptarGroup, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AptarGroup, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

