New Strong Buy Stocks for June 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Antero Resources AR: This independent exploration company which is primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil resources in the Appalachian Basin, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.5% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere Energy LNG: This company which is primarily engaged in businesses related to liquefied natural gas, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.9% over the last 60 days.

Beacon Roofing Supply BECN: This company which is the largest publicly-traded distributor of residential and non-residential roofing materials, along with complementary building products in the United States and Canada, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.7% over the last 60 days.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources AMR: This Bristol-based mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 20.8% over the last 60 days.

Exxon Mobil XOM: This bellwether status energy company which has one of the largest global refining operations, and substantial chemicals assets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.

