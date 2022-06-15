New Strong Buy Stocks for June 15th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Antero Resources AR: This independent exploration company which is primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil resources in the Appalachian Basin, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.5% over the last 60 days.
Antero Resources Corporation Price and Consensus
Antero Resources Corporation price-consensus-chart | Antero Resources Corporation Quote
Cheniere Energy LNG: This company which is primarily engaged in businesses related to liquefied natural gas, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.9% over the last 60 days.
Cheniere Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cheniere Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cheniere Energy, Inc. Quote
Beacon Roofing Supply BECN: This company which is the largest publicly-traded distributor of residential and non-residential roofing materials, along with complementary building products in the United States and Canada, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.7% over the last 60 days.
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Price and Consensus
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Quote
Alpha Metallurgical Resources AMR: This Bristol-based mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 20.8% over the last 60 days.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Quote
Exxon Mobil XOM: This bellwether status energy company which has one of the largest global refining operations, and substantial chemicals assets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.
Exxon Mobil Corporation Price and Consensus
Exxon Mobil Corporation price-consensus-chart | Exxon Mobil Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles
Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investorsSee 5 EV Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential >>
Click to get this free report
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Antero Resources Corporation (AR): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.