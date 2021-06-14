New Strong Buy Stocks for June 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM): This apparel company that designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.8% over the last 60 days.

Oxford Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Oxford Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Oxford Industries, Inc. Quote

Cummins Inc. (CMI): This designer, manufacturer and distributer of diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

Cummins Inc. Price and Consensus

Cummins Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cummins Inc. Quote

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO): This provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Echo Global Logistics, Inc. Quote

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS): This provider of letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics as well as financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.

United Parcel Service, Inc. Price and Consensus

United Parcel Service, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Parcel Service, Inc. Quote

Transcat, Inc. (TRNS): This provider of calibration and laboratory instrument services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Transcat, Inc. Price and Consensus

Transcat, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Transcat, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.