New Strong Buy Stocks for June 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Orla Mining Ltd. ORLA: This mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 150% over the last 60 days.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. CCU: This beverage company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Encore Wire Corporation WIRE:This company that manufactures and sells the electrical wires and cables has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Eni S.p.A. E: This integrated energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 17% over the last 60 days.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación VLRS: This air transportation services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





